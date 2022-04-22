$1.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) will announce $1.75 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jackson Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.75 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.74 billion. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jackson Financial will report full-year sales of $6.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.86 billion to $6.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.89 billion to $7.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Jackson Financial.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $2.20. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Jackson Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Jackson Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

In related news, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 236,083 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $9,025,453.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JXN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jackson Financial by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JXN traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.32. 828,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,820. Jackson Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. This is a boost from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th.

About Jackson Financial (Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jackson Financial (JXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.