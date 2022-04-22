$1.65 EPS Expected for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for CarMax’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.07 and the lowest is $1.44. CarMax reported earnings of $2.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CarMax will report full year earnings of $6.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $7.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $8.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.36). CarMax had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. CarMax’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citic Securities assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in CarMax by 1.7% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 1.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 4.8% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 1.3% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KMX traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.33. 48,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,415. CarMax has a one year low of $90.02 and a one year high of $155.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

