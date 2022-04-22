$1.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) will post $1.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.50 billion. Cerner reported sales of $1.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cerner will report full year sales of $6.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.00 billion to $6.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CERN. Argus cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cerner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Cerner by 35.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Cerner by 0.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,691,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,259 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cerner by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth $1,245,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Cerner by 15.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 954,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,306,000 after acquiring an additional 128,800 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CERN stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.80. 251,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,757,406. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.49. The company has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. Cerner has a twelve month low of $69.08 and a twelve month high of $93.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

About Cerner (Get Rating)

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

