$1.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2022

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECKGet Rating) will report $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the highest is $1.46. Deckers Outdoor reported earnings per share of $1.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full-year earnings of $15.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.96 to $15.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $17.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.99 to $18.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECKGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 28.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.99 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DECK. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 7.2% in the third quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 825,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $297,317,000 after buying an additional 55,137 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 571,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $209,169,000 after buying an additional 206,161 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 56.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 471,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $169,937,000 after buying an additional 170,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 7.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,975,000 after buying an additional 25,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 364,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,435,000 after buying an additional 135,837 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DECK traded down $10.21 on Friday, reaching $278.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,748. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $231.88 and a twelve month high of $451.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $276.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.39.

About Deckers Outdoor (Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

