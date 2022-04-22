$1.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.33 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Autodesk’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31. Autodesk reported earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full-year earnings of $6.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.64 to $6.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.79 to $9.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share.

ADSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, February 25th. Griffin Securities decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. OTR Global downgraded Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Argus decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $289.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.85.

NASDAQ ADSK traded down $3.78 on Friday, reaching $191.35. The company had a trading volume of 24,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,377. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.51 and its 200-day moving average is $254.50. The stock has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $186.29 and a 52 week high of $344.39.

In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $386,386.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Decatur Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,469,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 370,378 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $104,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,146 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 400,133 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $114,106,000 after purchasing an additional 87,692 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 530.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 130,995 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,834,000 after acquiring an additional 110,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Autodesk by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $192,261,000 after acquiring an additional 30,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

