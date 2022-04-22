$1.11 EPS Expected for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the highest is $1.15. National Health Investors posted earnings of $1.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.14 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 37.43%. National Health Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NHI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,497,000 after purchasing an additional 37,450 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 715,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,984,000 after purchasing an additional 35,422 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 44,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.84. 2,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,659. The company has a quick ratio of 18.70, a current ratio of 18.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. National Health Investors has a 12-month low of $50.88 and a 12-month high of $74.75. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 147.54%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

