$1.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) to report $1.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group posted sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full-year sales of $4.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $4.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $5.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 294.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Shares of TME traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,529,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,006,436. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.33.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

