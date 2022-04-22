$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.92. Prestige Consumer Healthcare posted earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $274.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.39 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $54.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.94. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.65. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $43.21 and a fifty-two week high of $63.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBH. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 40.9% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $1,131,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 275,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,838,000 after purchasing an additional 137,225 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,607.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 46,003 shares during the period.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

