$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sterling Check’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sterling Check will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sterling Check.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.50 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Check from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sterling Check from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STER traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.35. 11,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,685. Sterling Check has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day moving average of $22.73.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

