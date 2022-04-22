-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) to post ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lands’ End’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.10). Lands’ End reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 212.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lands’ End will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lands’ End.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.12). Lands’ End had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $555.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

LE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lands’ End in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of LE stock opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $465.55 million, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.12. Lands’ End has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $44.40.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 2,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $47,336.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,114,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,109,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lands’ End by 180.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Lands’ End during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Lands’ End by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 26,842.1% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. 40.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

