$0.05 EPS Expected for Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Brilliant Earth Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brilliant Earth Group.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $121.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.01 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRLT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brilliant Earth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

NASDAQ:BRLT traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.86. 1,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,869. Brilliant Earth Group has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $20.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average of $12.83.

In other Brilliant Earth Group news, CFO Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 19,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $181,873.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 541,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,135,050.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Eric Scott Grossberg sold 12,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $151,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 206,626 shares of company stock worth $2,148,899.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,514,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $402,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,015,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

