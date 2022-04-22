$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cars.com’s earnings. Cars.com posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cars.com will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.89 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cars.com.

Separately, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

CARS stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.68. 6,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,891. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.11 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Cars.com has a 52 week low of $11.53 and a 52 week high of $19.09.

In related news, insider James F. Rogers sold 13,895 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $211,898.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James F. Rogers sold 5,105 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $78,514.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cars.com by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,303,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579,783 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cars.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,231,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Cars.com by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,261,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,384,000 after purchasing an additional 825,396 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cars.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,954,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Cars.com by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 753,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 389,496 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

