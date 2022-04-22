-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) will report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for BRC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BRC will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.04). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BRC.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of BRC in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of BRC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of BRC in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of BRC in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

BRCC traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 999,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,590. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.39. BRC has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $34.00.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

