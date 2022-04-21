Zynecoin Hits Market Cap of $7.38 Million (ZYN)

Zynecoin (ZYN) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 21st. Zynecoin has a total market cap of $7.38 million and $23,403.00 worth of Zynecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zynecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000667 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Zynecoin has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00033472 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00104315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Zynecoin Profile

Zynecoin (CRYPTO:ZYN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2019. Zynecoin’s total supply is 94,771,875 coins and its circulating supply is 26,685,600 coins. Zynecoin’s official Twitter account is @zynecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zynecoin’s official website is www.zynecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zynecoin is a cryptocurrency token created with the intention of providing back and support to African startups and humanitarian initiatives. The Zynecoin token will also split mining commissions so that a healthy portion of them will be used to contribute directly to African state treasury funds. “

Buying and Selling Zynecoin

