ZKSpace (ZKS) Price Reaches $0.11

ZKSpace (ZKS) traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. In the last seven days, ZKSpace has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ZKSpace token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular exchanges. ZKSpace has a total market cap of $21.87 million and approximately $9.95 million worth of ZKSpace was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00045673 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,138.37 or 0.07398614 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,405.82 or 0.99970376 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00036100 BTC.

ZKSpace Token Profile

ZKSpace’s genesis date was February 14th, 2021. ZKSpace’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens. ZKSpace’s official Twitter account is @ZKSpaceOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZKSpace’s official website is zks.org . The Reddit community for ZKSpace is /r/ZKSwap_Official/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The all-new ZKSpace platform consists of three main parts: ZKSwap, the innovative Layer 2 AMM DEX utilizing ZK-Rollups technology, payment service ZKSquare, and an NFT minting center and marketplace called ZKSea. With an all-new-look user interface, NFT support, unlimited token listing, smoother withdrawal, optimized efficiency, and multi-chain support, ZKSpace aims to implement EVM-compatible ZK-Rollups and bring the community more layer 2-based products in the near future.”

