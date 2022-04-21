ZIMBOCASH Price Down 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Over the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a market capitalization of $33.04 million and $11,625.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZIMBOCASH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00045437 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,056.53 or 0.07379470 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,473.60 or 1.00130866 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00036372 BTC.

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZIMBOCASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZIMBOCASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.