Zel Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.20 Million (ZEL)

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zel has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Zel has a market cap of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.27 or 0.00401149 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00084148 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00093718 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004293 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006801 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000213 BTC.

About Zel

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

