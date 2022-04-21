Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.30 and last traded at $13.30. Approximately 1,217 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 7,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.79.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZEAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zealand Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Zealand Pharma A/S alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 5.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.74. The company has a market capitalization of $580.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.28.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zealand Pharma A/S stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ZEAL Get Rating ) by 37.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Zealand Pharma A/S were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, congenital hyperinsulinism, and post bariatric surgery hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon dual-hormone artificial pancreas for automated diabetes management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.