Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.30 and last traded at $13.30. Approximately 1,217 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 7,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.79.
Several research analysts have issued reports on ZEAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zealand Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 5.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.74. The company has a market capitalization of $580.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.28.
About Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)
Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, congenital hyperinsulinism, and post bariatric surgery hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon dual-hormone artificial pancreas for automated diabetes management.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL)
- Highly Valued Abbot Laboratories Could Move Lower
- Baker Hughes, Another Buy-The-Dip Opportunity In Oilfield Services
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.