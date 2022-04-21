Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.25 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Transportadora de Gas del Sur, S.A. transports natural gas in Argentina. The Company’s pipeline systems connect major gas fields in southern and western Argentina with distributors of gas in those areas and in the greater Buenos Aires area. Transportadora’s service area contains approximately 4.7 million end users, including approximately 2.7 milliom in the greater Buenos Aires area. “

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. TheStreet raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

TGS opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.75. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $7.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.54.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The energy company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.23. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $252.54 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,500,016 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 17,126 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,432 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,318 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile (Get Rating)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,769 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transportadora de Gas del Sur (TGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.