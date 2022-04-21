Zacks Investment Research Lowers United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Fire Group, Inc. is engaged in the business of writing property, casualty, and life insurances. The Company’s products include commercial insurance, personal insurance, life insurance and surety bonds. It also underwrites and brokers a limited amount of excess and surplus lines insurance. United Fire Group, Inc. is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on UFCS. TheStreet raised shares of United Fire Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Fire Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of United Fire Group from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Fire Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFCS opened at $30.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.07. United Fire Group has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The company has a market cap of $763.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.05.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.36. United Fire Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $253.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.30) EPS. Analysts expect that United Fire Group will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFCS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in United Fire Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,036,000 after purchasing an additional 50,612 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in United Fire Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,793,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,601,000 after purchasing an additional 19,869 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in United Fire Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 762,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,682,000 after purchasing an additional 21,599 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Fire Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Fire Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 18,368 shares in the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

