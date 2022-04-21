Zacks Investment Research Lowers AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AgileThought Inc. is a provider of digital transformation services, custom software development and next-generation technologies. It serves architects, developers, data scientists, engineers, transformation consultants, automation specialists and other experts. AgileThought Inc., formerly known as LIV Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in IRVING, Texas. “

Shares of AgileThought stock opened at $4.63 on Monday. AgileThought has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $36.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGIL. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of AgileThought in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,876,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AgileThought during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,091,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in AgileThought during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,262,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AgileThought by 756.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 158,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of AgileThought in the 4th quarter valued at $725,000. 23.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services.

