Zacks Investment Research Lowers AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “AgileThought Inc. is a provider of digital transformation services, custom software development and next-generation technologies. It serves architects, developers, data scientists, engineers, transformation consultants, automation specialists and other experts. AgileThought Inc., formerly known as LIV Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in IRVING, Texas. “
Shares of AgileThought stock opened at $4.63 on Monday. AgileThought has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $36.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.53.
AgileThought Company Profile (Get Rating)
AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AgileThought (AGIL)
- Google Upgraded Ahead Of Earnings
- Highly Valued Abbot Laboratories Could Move Lower
- Baker Hughes, Another Buy-The-Dip Opportunity In Oilfield Services
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AgileThought (AGIL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for AgileThought Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgileThought and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.