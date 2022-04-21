Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) to Sell

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

Separately, StockNews.com lowered ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASE Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

Shares of ASE Technology stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.73. 6,670,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,036,215. ASE Technology has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.30.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 11.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ASE Technology will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASX. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ASE Technology by 457.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,875,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,625,000 after acquiring an additional 13,025,689 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in ASE Technology by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,785,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924,641 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in ASE Technology by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,651,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121,788 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $19,718,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASE Technology by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,238,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,767 shares in the last quarter. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

