Zacks: Brokerages Expect Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.17 Million

Equities analysts expect Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $33.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Veritone’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.93 million to $33.50 million. Veritone posted sales of $18.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 81.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritone will report full year sales of $186.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $184.71 million to $189.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $231.23 million, with estimates ranging from $227.70 million to $235.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Veritone.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Veritone in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Veritone in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Veritone from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Veritone from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In other news, Director G Louis Graziadio III acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.76 per share, with a total value of $141,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired a total of 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $179,715 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERI. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Banta Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Banta Asset Management LP now owns 2,378,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,480,000 after acquiring an additional 59,524 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 387,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,330,000 after acquiring an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Veritone by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 22,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Veritone by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,892,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,537,000 after buying an additional 53,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veritone stock traded down $1.66 on Friday, hitting $14.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,044,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,359. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 3.04. Veritone has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $37.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average of $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as cognitive processes, including transcription, language translation, face detection and recognition, object detection and recognition, logo recognition, sentiment analysis, text keyword/topic analysis, audio/video fingerprinting, geolocation, visual moderation, and optical character recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

