Zacks: Brokerages Expect Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Snap One’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Snap One will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.97. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Snap One.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $273.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.27 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNPO. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Snap One from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snap One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

SNPO stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.52. 2,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.38. Snap One has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $24.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Snap One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap One by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 745,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,723,000 after purchasing an additional 162,279 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Snap One by 2,114.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Snap One by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 13,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Snap One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

