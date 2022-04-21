Zacks: Brokerages Expect Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $480.41 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) will announce $480.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $462.40 million to $498.42 million. Quaker Chemical reported sales of $429.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full year sales of $1.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $447.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.69 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KWR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered Quaker Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Quaker Chemical from $305.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

KWR traded down $0.50 on Monday, hitting $168.43. The company had a trading volume of 707 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,635. Quaker Chemical has a 12-month low of $158.27 and a 12-month high of $276.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.25. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 714.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

