Zacks: Brokerages Expect Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $389.51 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) will announce $389.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enova International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $380.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $399.00 million. Enova International reported sales of $259.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enova International will report full-year sales of $1.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $363.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.24 million. Enova International had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 24.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Enova International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

In other news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $63,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 7,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $300,038.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Enova International by 218.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,561 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Enova International by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Enova International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Enova International by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 21,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Enova International in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ENVA traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,310. The company has a current ratio of 11.64, a quick ratio of 11.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Enova International has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.14.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

