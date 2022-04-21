Zacks: Brokerages Expect Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the highest is $1.71. Electronic Arts reported earnings of $1.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full-year earnings of $7.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.93 to $7.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $8.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.80. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

EA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $183.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.78.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,310,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $106,464.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,015 shares of company stock worth $6,223,678 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,075,262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $579,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533,431 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,933,340 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $386,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,224 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,333,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,590,849 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $510,797,000 after buying an additional 1,583,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 647.2% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,478,991 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $210,386,000 after buying an additional 1,281,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

EA stock traded up $1.59 on Friday, hitting $124.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,641. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.34. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $117.58 and a 1 year high of $148.93. The stock has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.63%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

