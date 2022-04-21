Zacks: Brokerages Expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) will report $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. Braemar Hotels & Resorts posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.87 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Braemar Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.44.

NYSE:BHR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,943. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $4.18 and a 1 year high of $7.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average of $5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.20 million, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently -4.94%.

In other news, CAO Mark Nunneley acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 31,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $176,824.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 45,218 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

