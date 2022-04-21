Zacks: Brokerages Expect Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to Post $1.09 EPS

Brokerages predict that Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) will announce $1.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Altria Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $1.06. Altria Group reported earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full-year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $4.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Altria Group.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $55.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $100.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $55.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.68%.

About Altria Group (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altria Group (MO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.