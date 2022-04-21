Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $222.20 Million

Brokerages expect that The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) will post sales of $222.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Macerich’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $230.10 million and the lowest is $214.30 million. Macerich reported sales of $190.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Macerich will report full-year sales of $896.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $875.70 million to $917.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $914.55 million, with estimates ranging from $894.50 million to $934.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Macerich.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.68 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Macerich from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Macerich currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

In related news, President Edward C. Coppola bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $149,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Edward C. Coppola bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $33,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 475,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,250.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $329,390 in the last three months. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 13.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 141,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 177,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Macerich stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.44. 14,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,911,367. Macerich has a 52-week low of $11.99 and a 52-week high of $22.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -482.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently -1,999.33%.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

