Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Will Announce Earnings of $3.55 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $3.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Synaptics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.53. Synaptics posted earnings per share of $2.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 74.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Synaptics.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $420.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.90 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 30.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share.

SYNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Synaptics from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut Synaptics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Synaptics from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Synaptics in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.08.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $303,631.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 716.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 440.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 48,900 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SYNA traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,717. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.59 and a 200 day moving average of $225.38. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $114.05 and a 1 year high of $299.39.

About Synaptics (Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synaptics (SYNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.