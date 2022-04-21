Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pilgrim’s Pride’s earnings. Pilgrim’s Pride posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pilgrim’s Pride.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

PPC traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,612,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,318. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 213.25, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.13. Pilgrim’s Pride has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

