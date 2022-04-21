Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) to Post $2.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVYGet Rating) will report $2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.27 and the lowest is $2.08. Avery Dennison posted earnings of $2.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full-year earnings of $9.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.38 to $9.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $10.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVYGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 52.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,073,000 after purchasing an additional 110,115 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Avery Dennison by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 11,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVY opened at $171.08 on Monday. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $156.51 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.48 and a 200-day moving average of $197.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

