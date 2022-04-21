Zacks: Analysts Expect Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to Announce $2.42 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) will announce $2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.54 and the lowest is $2.31. Owens Corning posted earnings of $1.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full year earnings of $10.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.72 to $10.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $11.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.01 to $12.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Owens Corning.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on OC shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Owens Corning from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

NYSE OC opened at $88.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.98. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $79.35 and a fifty-two week high of $109.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 250,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 660.0% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 33.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 43.7% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 22.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Owens Corning (Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Owens Corning (OC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.