Zacks: Analysts Expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Will Post Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) to announce $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72. Northern Trust posted earnings per share of $1.70 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full year earnings of $7.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $8.31. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.12 to $9.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NTRS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Northern Trust stock opened at $113.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.79. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $102.39 and a 12 month high of $135.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $41,504.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $223,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 599.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 21,425 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

