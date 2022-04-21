Zacks: Analysts Expect LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) to Post $0.91 EPS

Brokerages forecast that LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) will report $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for LKQ’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. LKQ reported earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LKQ will report full year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 8.33%. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LKQ shares. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barrington Research lowered LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

LKQ traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,946,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,798. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.91 and a 200-day moving average of $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. LKQ has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $60.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,174,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,793,000 after purchasing an additional 38,794 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 277,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,946,000 after acquiring an additional 16,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile (Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

