Zacks: Analysts Expect CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) to Announce $1.13 EPS

Analysts expect CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.17. CMS Energy posted earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.92.

Shares of NYSE CMS traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,411. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $57.92 and a fifty-two week high of $73.64. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $430,972.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CMS Energy by 7.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in CMS Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 147,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in CMS Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in CMS Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 87,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CMS Energy by 17.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 6,984 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

