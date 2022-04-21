Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) to Post -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tripadvisor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Tripadvisor reported earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tripadvisor will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $1.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tripadvisor.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The travel company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Tripadvisor had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis.

TRIP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tripadvisor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.44.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Maffei purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $1,119,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,347,046 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $417,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,000 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,376.9% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,935,400 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $52,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,352 shares in the last quarter. Certares Opportunities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,720,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 223.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 693,008 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $23,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,724,663 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $101,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,458 shares in the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.30. 31,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,348,390. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Tripadvisor has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.37.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

