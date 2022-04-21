Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.91 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.91 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.96 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.90 billion. ON Semiconductor reported sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full year sales of $7.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.62 billion to $7.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.77 billion to $8.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ON shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.03.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $223,308.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,055 shares of company stock worth $3,162,479 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 987.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 265.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.20. 183,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,151,146. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.91 and its 200 day moving average is $58.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.71. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $71.25.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

