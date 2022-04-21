Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) to Post $0.95 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14. HomeStreet reported earnings per share of $1.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $6.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.26 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on HomeStreet from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HomeStreet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of HMST stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.79. 888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.33. HomeStreet has a 52-week low of $36.20 and a 52-week high of $57.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

In other news, EVP Jay C. Iseman sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $149,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 86.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 164.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

