Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.68 Billion

Brokerages expect Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) to post $34.68 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Centene’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.47 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $35.26 billion. Centene posted sales of $29.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centene will report full year sales of $137.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $135.93 billion to $138.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $140.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $136.99 billion to $144.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Centene’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.61.

In other Centene news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $305,199.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.66. The company had a trading volume of 62,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.70. Centene has a 52 week low of $59.33 and a 52 week high of $89.79. The company has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

