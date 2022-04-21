Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.13. Yum! Brands also posted earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full-year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.92. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $5.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.94.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in Yum! Brands by 79.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,285,000 after acquiring an additional 51,601 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 157.6% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, TPI Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 144,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,643,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE YUM traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.27. The company had a trading volume of 8,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,748. Yum! Brands has a 12-month low of $111.63 and a 12-month high of $139.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.26 and its 200 day moving average is $125.21. The stock has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.68%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

