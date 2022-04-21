Xeno Token (XNO) Trading Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

Xeno Token (XNO) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 21st. Xeno Token has a total market capitalization of $21.92 million and $16.60 million worth of Xeno Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xeno Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0589 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Xeno Token has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003427 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00033447 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00104253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Xeno Token Profile

Xeno Token (XNO) is a coin. Its launch date was December 11th, 2020. Xeno Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 372,210,897 coins. Xeno Token’s official Twitter account is @xenonfthub

According to CryptoCompare, “At its core, XENO is designed to be an easily accessible marketplace and ecosystem for creating and trading Non-Fungible tokens (NFTs) in a secure and decentralized manner. XNO is used as the primary token of trade in the XENO marketplace thereby providing utility for the application as well as being used on the protocol level for staking and voting on referenda that affect the XENO token economy and platform upgrades. “

