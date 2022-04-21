Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) Price Target Increased to $79.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE XEL opened at $75.35 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $75.78.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

