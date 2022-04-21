Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.76

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.76 and traded as low as $6.59. Wynn Macau shares last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 10,707 shares traded.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.33.
Wynn Macau Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WYNMY)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wynn Macau (WYNMY)
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Macau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Macau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.