Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Sets New 12-Month High at $93.78

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $93.78 and last traded at $92.30, with a volume of 1885 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.64.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 1.63.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.75 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

