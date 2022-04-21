Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) will post ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Workiva’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.16). Workiva posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 225%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Workiva will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.77). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Workiva.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $120.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 39.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WK. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Workiva from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.67.

In other news, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $716,382.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $411,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,908. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Workiva by 1,215.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,270,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,169 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Workiva during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,153,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Workiva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,553,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,876,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $221,466,000 after buying an additional 362,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WK stock traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.50. 267,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,812. Workiva has a 12 month low of $83.65 and a 12 month high of $173.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -139.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

