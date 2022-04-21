Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) will announce $1.42 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirty Two analysts have provided estimates for Workday’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.41 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. Workday reported sales of $1.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full year sales of $6.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.28 billion to $7.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Workday.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Societe Generale upgraded Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $306.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup upgraded Workday to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.83.

Shares of WDAY traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $218.37. The company had a trading volume of 11,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,895. Workday has a 52-week low of $205.90 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,201.40 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.32.

In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 10,330 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total transaction of $2,253,282.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,442,533.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,424 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.07, for a total value of $594,049.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 256,453 shares of company stock valued at $60,374,855. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workday (WDAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.