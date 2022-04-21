WNS (NYSE:WNS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.54 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. WNS updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.500-$3.730 EPS.

Shares of NYSE WNS traded down $2.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.27. 10,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,356. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.85 and its 200 day moving average is $85.76. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $67.36 and a fifty-two week high of $91.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 239,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 228.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 14,982 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WNS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WNS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

