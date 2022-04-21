WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.70

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.70 and last traded at $45.60, with a volume of 478 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.36.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.76.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 4,109.4% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 331,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,726,000 after purchasing an additional 324,069 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,956,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,157,000 after purchasing an additional 251,248 shares during the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,268,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,273,000.

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

